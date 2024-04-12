Sacramento nonprofit partners with recording studio to get more kids making music

By Lee Anne Denyer

SACRAMENTO, California (KCRA) — A Sacramento-based nonprofit organization wants to get more kids into the recording studio. Department of Sound celebrated a new residency Tuesday at Shattered Records.

“We’re super excited to take this next step,” said co-founder John Hamilton Hodgson.

Hodgson co-founded Department of Sound in 2018 and, with its team, grew programming to teach kids how to make beats, record podcasts, produce content and use music as a tool for navigating their everyday challenges.

Programs are offered online and through after-school sessions and will now include the opportunity for time inside the recording studio.

“This is a space that we’ll be able to bring our students after they’ve completed their workshop to see what’s a real studio like,” Hodgson said. “We want to give them that initial exposure.”

Hodgson wants kids to see how the space is used and, in turn, inspire them to dream big.

“When they see a space like this, it allows them to see the possibility of doing it at the highest level,” he said.

The organization works with students of all ages but is largely focused on serving middle and high school students. Shattered Records Owner Jack O’Donnell can’t wait to have them in.

“For me, it’s kind of a rite of passage,” O’Donnell said, reflecting on his own early opportunities. “This is a dying art. It’s critical for me to educate the next generation.”

