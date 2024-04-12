Norway’s health minister resigns after plagiarism accusation in latest scandal to rock the Cabinet

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Norway’s health minister has resigned a day after a university probe concluded that she plagiarized part of her master’s thesis. Ingvild Kjerkol is the second Norwegian government member to step down this year amid allegations they plagiarized academic works. The 48-year-old Kjerkol has been in office since October 2021. Kjerkol is the second government member to be entangled in academic plagiarism allegations this year. Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre’s center-left coalition has seen the departure of several ministers in recent months over other ethical wrongdoings.

