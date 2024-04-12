Kremlin says 2022 draft document could serve as starting point for future Ukraine peace talks

MOSCOW (AP) — The Kremlin says that a draft agreement between Russia and Ukraine negotiated in 2022 could serve as a starting point for prospective talks to end the fighting that has dragged into a third year. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said the draft document that was discussed in Istanbul in March 2022 could be “the basis for starting negotiations.” At the same time, he noted that the possible future talks would need to take into account the “new realities.” Russia dismissed Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s peace formula requiring Moscow to pull back its troops, pay compensation to Ukraine and face an international tribunal for its action.

