Judge orders psychiatric evaluation for mother of Cairo Jordan

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Indiana (WLKY) — A judge has ordered a mental evaluation for a mother accused of killing her 5-year-old son and putting his body in a suitcase.

Prosecutors said Dejaune Anderson killed Cairo Jordan in April 2022.

His body was found in the woods in Washington County, Indiana.

During Anderson’s first court appearance earlier this month, she said she had been under federal surveillance for eight months by a detail from a space force military that knows her every move.

She also identified herself as “Princess” during the hearing and told the courtroom she was “representing the entity” of Anderson.

Anderson also wants to represent herself. A public defender was assigned to her case.

The evaluation was ordered Wednesday by the judge, who wants to determine if Anderson is competent to stand trial.

