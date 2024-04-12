Judge declines to delay Trump’s NY hush money trial over complaints of pretrial publicity

NEW YORK (AP) — The judge in Donald Trump’s hush money criminal case has turned down the former president’s request to postpone his trial because of publicity about the case. It’s the latest in a string of delay denials that Trump has gotten from various courts this week as he fights to stave off the trial’s start Monday with jury selection. Among other things, Trump’s lawyers argue that the jury pool has been deluged with what the defense sees as “exceptionally prejudicial” news coverage of the case. The defense argues that’s a reason to hold off the case indefinitely. Judge Juan M. Merchan says that idea is “not tenable.”

