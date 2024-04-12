Israeli settlers rampage through a West Bank village, killing 1 Palestinian and wounding 25

JERUSALEM (AP) — Palestinian health officials say dozens of Israeli settlers have rampaged through a village in the West Bank, killing one man and wounding at least 25 others. An Israeli rights group says the settlers stormed the village on Friday while searching for a missing 14-year-old boy from their settlement, burning homes and shooting. The Israeli military said forces opened fire when stones were hurled at soldiers by Palestinians. The rampage came after an Israeli raid overnight killed two Palestinians, including a militant. Meanwhile, Israel says it is stepping up aid efforts to the Gaza Strip as it faces increasing pressure from the U.S. to staunch a humanitarian crisis in the enclave.

By JACK JEFFREY and JULIA FRANKEL Associated Press

