Flash flooding sweeps into the Pittsburgh area and spurs numerous water rescues

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Flash flooding caused by relentless heavy rains that soaked western Pennsylvania has spurred numerous rescues and evacuations in the region. The National Weather Service said nearly 3 inches of rain fell in a short time late Thursday in parts of Allegheny County. Rescue crews in the Pittsburgh suburb of Oakdale used water craft to evacuate or rescue some residents. No injuries were reported. Parts of New England were also bracing for possible flooding as more rain was expected Friday, though the system was expected to exit the region by early afternoon. Thousands of residents in southeastern New York remained without power Friday after severe storms moved through late Thursday.

