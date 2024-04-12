Skip to Content
CSPD is investigating a homicide/suicide in northeast Colorado Springs

Published 6:52 AM

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - The Colorado Springs Police Department is now investigating a homicide/suicide on Lange Terrace right off of Dublin Boulevard in Colorado Springs.

Police were called to the scene at 5:03 this morning and according to our crews on the scene, the major crimes unit has responded.

There are no closures in place and there is no current threat to the public. This is a developing story that we will update when more information is available.

Ty Evans

