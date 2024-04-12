Crash involving stolen vehicle leaves 2 dead and 2 severely injured in Pueblo

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) - A crash last night in Pueblo involving a stolen vehicle left two people dead and two others in the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

According to the Pueblo Police Department (PPD), officers observed a white sedan traveling west on Northern Ave. around midnight on Thursday/Friday, April 11/12. They saw the vehicle again a short time later travelling at a high rate of speed further down W. Northern Ave. The vehicle then collided head-on with a truck that was turning north onto the 1200 block of Beulah Ave. from eastbound Northern Ave.

After investigating the scene, officers learned the white sedan was an unreported stolen vehicle and was driving without headlights.

According to the PPD, there were three people in the stolen, white sedan, and two of them were pronounced dead at the scene by responding emergency personnel. The third occupant of the stolen vehicle and the driver of the truck were taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The PPD said this is still an open and active investigation. Anyone with information about this crash is asked to contact the PPD at (719) 553-3210.

This is the 7th fatal traffic crash in the City of Pueblo in 2024.