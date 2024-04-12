Colombia’s capital starts rationing water after reservoirs hit historically low levels

BOGOTA, Colombia (AP) — A severe drought has pushed Colombia’s capital to start rationing tap water. Officials in Bogota moved to ration water starting this week after reservoirs hit historically low levels due to the combination of high temperatures and lack of rainfall prompted by the El Niño climate phenomenon. The rationing will affect neighborhoods in 24-hour periods three times per month. Local officials will review the measure every 15 days to decide whether it should be eliminated, maintained or increased. Officials have recommended people store only the amount of water they absolutely need, not wash cars, and implement water-saving measures at home, even when they shower.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.