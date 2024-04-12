Chile will ask Venezuela to extradite citizens suspected of killing an anti-Maduro dissident

QUITO, Chile (AP) — Prosecutors in Chile have said they plan to formally request that Venezuela extradite two of its citizens to stand trial for charges related to the abduction and killing of a Venezuelan dissident in Chile earlier this year, a case that has strained relations between the South American nations. Prosecutors ruled the slaying of the activist and former army lieutenant was plotted in Venezuela. If proven, the crime could signal a new front in the widespread repression by the government of President Nicolás Maduro against the opposition ahead of his re-election contest later this year. Venezuela has denied involvement.

