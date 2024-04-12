CBS says its daytime show ‘The Talk’ will end its run in December after 15 seasons

CBS says the daytime talk show “The Talk” will end in December after 15 seasons. The show was created in 2010 by actor Sara Gilbert, who was inspired by conversations she would have with her group of mom friends. The first season’s hosts were Gilbert, Sharon Osbourne, Julie Chen, Leah Remini and Holly Robinson Peete. Marissa Jaret Winokur was a field reporter for the show. Remini, Peete and Winokur did not return for the second season. The show has since had a number of hosts over its run. The current roster has Sheryl Underwood, Natalie Morales, Amanda Kloots, Jerry O’Connell and Akbar Gbajabiamila.

