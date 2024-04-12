At least a dozen killed and an estimated 15,000 displaced by flooding in Kenya

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — The United Nations say heavy rains pounding different parts of Kenya have led to the deaths of at least 13 people and displaced some 15,000 people. Forecasters warn that more rains can be expected until June. The U.N Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs, citing the Kenya Red Cross Society, said nearly 20,000 people were affected, including an estimated 15,000 people displaced due to heavy rains and flash floods across the country. The East African country has seen thousands of people killed by flooding in previous rainy seasons, mostly in the lake regions and downstream of major rivers. The Kenya Red Cross Society told The Associated Press that five major roads were cut off by floods.

