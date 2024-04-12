Argentina’s populist president meets billionaire Elon Musk in Texas — and a bromance is born

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (AP) — Tech executive Elon Musk and Argentine President Javier Milei have sealed their budding bromance at a Tesla electric car factory in Texas — their first meeting after months of mutual admiration on social media. In posts that thrilled their right-wing fans, the pair played up their real-life friendship on Friday. The meeting was closed to the press and the statement from Milei’s office produced little news, saying the free-market enthusiasts discussed a range of issues, including how to promote investment by slashing government red-tape and prioritizing technological investment. It said they agreed to hold an event in Argentina soon to “promote the ideas of freedom.”

