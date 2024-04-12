AP Decision Notes: What to expect in Alabama’s congressional primary runoffs

WASHINGTON (AP) — Voters in a new Alabama congressional district at the center of an ongoing legal and political dispute will return to the polls Tuesday to select the nominees in a U.S. House contest that could help decide control of the narrowly divided chamber this November. Shomari Figures, a former Justice Department official, and Anthony Daniels, the state House Minority Leader, will compete for the Democratic nomination in Alabama’s 2nd Congressional District after neither candidate received the vote majority needed in the March 5 primary to avoid Tuesday’s runoff. Former state Sen. Dick Brewbaker and attorney Caroleene Dobson will compete in the Republican runoff.

