Wisconsin woman who at 12 nearly killed girl won’t be released yet from psychiatric hospital

A judge has turned down a request to release a Wisconsin woman from a psychiatric hospital, a decade after she nearly killed a girl at age 12. Morgan Geyser is now 21 and no longer takes antipsychotic medicine. She and another girl confessed quickly after the stabbing in 2014, saying they attacked a friend to please the online horror character Slender Man. Judge Michael Bohren says Geyser has a credibility problem after lately reporting that she attacked the girl for a reason other than Slender Man. Geyser’s attorney says he can file another petition for release in six months. Geyser’s accomplice was released from the hospital in 2021.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.