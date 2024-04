The June 12, 1994, killings of Nicole Brown Simpson and her friend Ronald Goldman brought the “Trial of the Century” that saw O.J. Simpson acquitted of the murders. The announcement Thursday that Simpson is dead brings renewed attention to the trial and the fascinating cast of characters who played a role in the case. Here’s a look at where they are now.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.