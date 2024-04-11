The OJ Simpson saga was a unique American moment. 3 decades on, we’re still wondering what it means

NEW YORK (AP) — O.J. Simpson’s death came almost exactly three decades after the murders that changed his reputation from football hero to suspect and cultural touchstone. It summoned remembrances of an odd moment in time in which the country watched a Ford Bronco inch its way along a California freeway with no idea what would happen next. Looking at the case and how it was watched from the vantage point of 2024 offers glimpses into how American society and media have changed in the course of a generation. It also reveals what in today’s culture might be descended from those weird days in 1994 and 1995.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.