Stolen goat rescued from bridge in Kansas City to be reunited with owner

By Andy Alcock

KANSAS CITY, Missouri (KMBC) — A goat rescued from a ledge below a 63rd Street bridge in Kansas City is recovering well and is expected to be reunited with its owner on Wednesday morning.

On Monday afternoon, the goat was perched about 80 feet above ground on the ledge.

“This is not a traditional rescue by any means. A lot of people don’t even realize that our animal services team does respond to cases like this,” Tori Fugate with the KC Pet Project told KMBC on Tuesday.

When word spread, Abby White came to the scene with her sister to watch the rescue.

“I want it to be safe. I love animals. I have a carrot on me,” she said.

Kansas City police, firefighters, and the animal services team were there for the rescue.

The team was able to secure the goat with a rope, but it still fell about fifteen feet into some brush and was left unconscious.

“Our chief of veterinary medicine was just there. Our animal services team stabilized him while she sedated him, and then we transported him quickly to our campus, where we performed X-rays. We gave him fluids. And then after about an hour after we arrived here, he started to just come back to life,” Fugate said.

The harrowing rescue is part of a two-month urban adventure for the goat.

According to Fugate, the goat was stolen from a farm in northern Missouri about two hours from Kansas City.

After several sightings, animal control officers captured the animal wandering on Independence Avenue in March.

A local family adopted the goat nine days after he was brought to the KC Pet Project barn.

However, within a few days, apparently unable to get along with the family’s other goats, he jumped over a fence and was loose until his rescue on Monday.

“We have no idea how he made it this far to Kansas City, what the situation was, if he was removed from the property by somebody, or if he wandered. You know, it’s hard it’s hard to say in these situations. You wish that they could talk and tell you their whole story,” Fugate said.

She says the original owner heard about the rescue through news reports, identified the goat based on his markings, and said his name is Chug.

The owner is expected to get Chug from KC Pet Project on Wednesday morning and bring him home.

“They have had him since he was a baby. And the markings that they identified are consistent with the markings on our friend,” Fugate said.

