Sen. Bob Menendez and his wife will have separate bribery trials, judge rules

NEW YORK (AP) — A federal judge has ruled that Democratic U.S. Sen. Bob Menendez and his wife will be tried separately on allegations that they participated in a bribery scheme. Judge Sidney H. Stein agreed Thursday to sever and delay Nadine Menendez’s trial after her lawyers said she required treatment for a serious medical condition. The senator’s trial will remain scheduled for May 6 in Manhattan federal court, while his wife’s was tentatively pushed back to July. Nadine Menendez’s lawyers argued for the move in a letter to Stein this week, saying she was recently diagnosed with an unspecified condition that will require surgery in the next four to six weeks.

