Recall effort targeting Republican leader in Wisconsin expected to fail

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin’s bipartisan elections commission is expected to reject petitions seeking to force a recall election of the state’s top elected Republican, who has drawn the ire of former President Donald Trump. Trump backers angry with Assembly Speaker Robin Vos launched the recall effort, citing his refusal to decertify President Joe Biden’s narrow win in the state in 2020. Vos further angered Trump supporters when he did not back a plan to impeach Meagan Wolfe, the state’s top elections official. Staff at the Wisconsin Elections Commission recommended Wednesday that the petition be rejected, saying organizers had not gathered enough valid signatures.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.