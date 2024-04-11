New York officials approve $780M soccer stadium for NYCFC to be built next to Mets’ home

NEW YORK (AP) — New York City officials have approved a plan to build a 25,000-seat stadium for Major League Soccer’s New York City Football Club next to the New York Mets’ stadium, Citi Field. The $780 million soccer stadium approved Thursday is expected to open in 2027. It will anchor a redevelopment project in the Willets Point neighborhood that will also include housing, a new public school, retail stores and a hotel. The new stadium will be New York City’s first venue dedicated to professional soccer. NYCFC, which won the MLS championship in 2021, currently plays home games at Citi Field or at Yankee Stadium in the Bronx.

