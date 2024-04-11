More than 50 Coast Guard cadets disciplined for sharing answers

By Evan Sobol

NEW LONDON, Connecticut (WFSB) — The U.S. Coast Guard Academy announced 55 Second Class cadets were disciplined for allegedly sharing answers on homework assignments.

The answers were shared electronically for two separate assignments, the academy said.

“The details of each cadet’s involvement in this unauthorized collaboration were investigated and reviewed during a series of cadet disciplinary hearings held at the Academy,” said the academy.

Academy officials shared details on the discipline:

One cadet was removed from their summer academic internship Six cadets failed the course and 48 cadets received lowered grades 11 cadets were removed from their summer battalion command positions 55 cadets will undergo a 20-week honor remediation program 55 cadets were restricted to the Coast Guard Academy Coast Guard Academy officials said all cadets will be able to appeal the disciplinary actions.

