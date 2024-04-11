Skip to Content
AP National News

Mali’s junta bans the media from reporting on political activities in the country

By
Published 5:18 PM

BAMAKO, Mali (AP) — Mali’s ruling junta has banned the media from reporting on the activities of political parties and associations in the country. That’s according to a copy of the notice distributed on social media on Thursday. The order applied to all forms of the media, including television, radio, newspapers and journals. It followed a decision the previous day that banned all political party activities until further notice. The order was issued by the high authority for communication. The umbrella organization that represents journalists in Mali said it rejected the demand and called on the media to continue to report on politics in the country.

Article Topic Follows: AP National News

Jump to comments ↓

Associated Press

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content