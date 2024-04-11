Making cement is very damaging for the climate. One solution is opening in California

The cement industry is one of the largest emitters of carbon dioxide and is responsible for some 8% of global emissions each year. But demand for cement, an ingredient for concrete, keeps growing as the world constructs more buildings. Many in the industry are working on different ways to make cleaner concrete. One is Fortera, a clean tech company whose technology captures carbon emissions from cement kilns and feeds it back into the process to make new cement. The company is opening its first commercial scale operation alongside a CalPortland cement plant, one of the biggest on the U.S. West Coast, on Friday in Redding, California.

