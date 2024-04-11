Lone Star Flight Museum Hosts Texas Aviation Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony Sponsored by Southwest Airlines

By Francis Page, Jr.

April 10, 2024 (Houston Style Magazine) — Get ready for an extraordinary tribute to aviation’s finest at the Texas Aviation Hall of Fame (TAHOF) Induction Ceremony & Luncheon, hosted by the Lone Star Flight Museum (LSFM) on April 19, 2024, at 11:30 a.m. Presented by Southwest Airlines, this event at the LSFM, located at 11551 Aerospace Avenue in Houston’s Ellington Airport, promises to honor four remarkable individuals for their outstanding contributions to the aviation industry.

The TAHOF Class of 2024 includes Colleen C. Barrett, R. Walter Cunningham (posthumously), Wally Funk, and Heather Wilson. These distinguished figures represent a diverse spectrum of aviation expertise, from pioneering astronauts to visionary airline executives.

Established by the 74th Texas Legislature under Governor George W. Bush, the TAHOF recognizes Texans and Texas-based organizations that have significantly advanced aviation. Since its inception in 1997, the Hall of Fame has celebrated the achievements of aviation luminaries such as Presidents Dwight D. Eisenhower and George W. Bush.

This year’s inductees, spanning various categories like Trailblazers & Explorers and Leaders, have left an indelible mark on the aviation landscape. From Colleen C. Barrett’s transformative leadership at Southwest Airlines to Wally Funk’s groundbreaking achievements as a pilot and astronaut, each honoree has reshaped the industry in profound ways.

Lieutenant General Douglas H. Owens (ret), President & CEO of the Lone Star Flight Museum, anticipates a memorable ceremony honoring these exceptional individuals. With Southwest Airlines as the presenting sponsor and support from underwriters like the Patricia Jayne Keefer Foundation, this event promises to be a resounding success.

Bob Jordan, CEO of Southwest Airlines, expresses pride in recognizing trailblazing leaders like Colleen Barrett, whose influence transcends aviation. Through partnerships with institutions like the Lone Star Flight Museum, Southwest Airlines aims to inspire future generations of aviation enthusiasts.

Join us on April 19th as we celebrate the Class of 2024 at the Texas Aviation Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony & Luncheon. These remarkable individuals embody the spirit of innovation and exploration that defines the aviation industry. For more information and ticket inquiries, visit the Lone Star Flight Museum’s website. Let’s honor the past, celebrate the present, and inspire the future of aviation excellence together.

For more information, go to: LoneStarFight.org

