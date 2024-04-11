In Russia’s Far East, a new heavy-lift rocket blasts off into space after two aborted launches

MOSCOW (AP) — Russia has successfully test-launched a new heavy-lift rocket from its Far Eastern space complex, a lift-off that comes after two aborted attempts earlier this week. The first attempt to launch the Angara-A5 rocket from the Vostochny spaceport on Tuesday was canceled about two minutes before the scheduled liftoff. The second attempted launch Wednesday was also aborted by the automatic safety system, which registered a flaw in the engine start control mechanism. Thursday’s launch is the fourth for the Angara-A5, a heavy-lift version of the new Angara family of rockets that has been developed to replace the Soviet-designed Proton rockets.

