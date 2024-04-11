Husband of woman left in coma after hit-and-run on Miramar Parkway pleads public for answers

By Web staff

Click here for updates on this story

MIRAMAR, Florida (WSVN) — The husband of a 26-year-old woman who was left in a coma after being struck by a hit-and-run driver in Miramar is speaking out.

According to Miramar Police, Onyxia Delinois was out for a run Saturday morning, heading eastbound along Miramar Parkway near 183rd Street, when a driver hit her and took off.

“This was a heartless act and we just ask that whoever did this comes forth,” said Jose Rosales, traffic homicide investigator for Miramar Police.

During a press conference on Wednesday, Delinois’ husband, Roosevelt Delinois, was joined by Miramar Police and doctors who have been treating his wife and left his wife’s bedside for a few minutes to plead to the media for justice.

“My wife is amazing, she does so much for me and our family, She’s selfless.” Roosevelt said. “Someone else did this to her and just left her there.”

Onyxia is a passionate runner who is part of a group that runs several times a month.

After being struck, she was rushed to the hospital, where she now remains in a coma.

“She has a very, very serious critical head injury. She underwent emergency brain surgery and since that time, she’s been in a comatose state, I’m hoping that she regains function” said Memorial Regional Hospital Dr. Andrew Rosenthal.

Doctors say they are very concerned about her recovery and expect her to be in the hospital for weeks or months.

Meanwhile, Roosevelt has not left his wife’s side.

“I’m devastated,” he said. “How would you feel if this was your family member? How would you feel if this was your mom, your wife or your daughter?”

Police are now searching for the driver responsible for hitting Onyxia and leaving the scene.

“We’re looking for a vehicle that may have right damage to the vehicle in the front or side,” Rosales said.

Police hope that someone knows something about the person who did this.

“We would like to remind everybody that if this is your family, what would you like to be done,” said Rosales.

“She has helped me tremendously in my life, and I just want someone to say something, someone to come forward and say who did this to her,” said Roosevelt.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.