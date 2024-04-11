Houston Awaits the Arrival of the Legendary Red Chickz Nashville Hot Chicken!

By Francis Page, Jr.

April 10, 2024 (Houston Style Magazine) — Excitement simmers in Houston as the renowned Red Chickz gears up to introduce its signature Nashville hot chicken to the Bayou City. After captivating diners in Los Angeles with its unique blend of spices and perfectly crisped chicken, Red Chickz is set to open its doors in Houston this spring, bringing a taste of Nashville’s fiery heat to the heart of Texas.

Founded by the culinary duo Nima Christensen and Shawn Lalehzarian, Red Chickz has already carved out a name for itself with three locations, each leaving a trail of satisfied and eager patrons. Their secret? A commitment to the highest quality ingredients and a proprietary spice blend that ensures every bite is as flavorful as it is crunchy.

Red Chickz’s passion for innovation in the Nashville hot chicken arena is evident in their diverse menu. Every dish, from their golden-brown chicken to their handcrafted sauces and indulgent sides, is crafted to elevate the hot chicken experience to unparalleled levels.

Nima Christensen expresses the brand’s enthusiasm about the new location: “We’re beyond excited to bring Red Chickz to Houston. Our goal has always been to share our zest for Nashville hot chicken with as many people as possible, and Houston’s vibrant community is the perfect next stop on our journey.”

The buzz is real among hot chicken aficionados, who eagerly anticipate the crunch that Red Chickz is famous for. The new outpost, strategically situated at the Fairfield Town Center in Cypress, promises the same high-quality, mouth-watering hot chicken that made Red Chickz a sensation on the West Coast.

Patrons can expect a menu that caters to all levels of heat preference, with standouts like the over-the-top french toast sandwich, the jumbo shrimp, the hot cauliflower sandwich, and the decadent honey butter sandwich. Not to mention the array of sides like potato wedges, cheese curds, and slaw, which provide the perfect counterbalance to the heat.

Ready to take Houston by storm, Red Chickz Cypress promises a welcoming atmosphere paired with friendly service, ensuring every visit is memorable. With its roots in LA and branches reaching out to new communities, Red Chickz’s commitment to culinary brilliance and vibrant social media engagement continues to win over the hearts and palates of hot chicken lovers everywhere.

