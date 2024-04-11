House will try again on reauthorization of US spy program after Republican upheaval

WASHINGTON (AP) — House Republicans will again try to advance a bill reauthorizing a crucial national security surveillance program. The second attempt Friday comes just days after a conservative revolt prevented similar legislation from reaching the floor. Speaker Mike Johnson is expected to bring forward a Plan B that would reform and extend a section of the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act known as Section 702 for a shortened period of two years, instead of the full five-year reauthorization first proposed. Johnson hopes the shorter timeline will be enough to sway GOP critics to clear the path for passage before the April 19 deadline.

By FARNOUSH AMIRI and ERIC TUCKER Associated Press

