House will try again on reauthorization of US spy program after Republican upheaval
By FARNOUSH AMIRI and ERIC TUCKER
Associated Press
WASHINGTON (AP) — House Republicans will again try to advance a bill reauthorizing a crucial national security surveillance program. The second attempt Friday comes just days after a conservative revolt prevented similar legislation from reaching the floor. Speaker Mike Johnson is expected to bring forward a Plan B that would reform and extend a section of the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act known as Section 702 for a shortened period of two years, instead of the full five-year reauthorization first proposed. Johnson hopes the shorter timeline will be enough to sway GOP critics to clear the path for passage before the April 19 deadline.