Harris County Attorney Christian D. Menefee Stands Firm Amid Uplift Harris Lawsuit

By Jo-Carolyn Goode

Click here for updates on this story

August 9, 2023 (Houston Style Magazine) — In response to the recent legal action taken against Harris County regarding its Uplift Harris program, County Attorney Christian D. Menefee has issued a resolute statement, affirming the county’s commitment to supporting its most vulnerable residents.

The Uplift Harris initiative, designed as a guaranteed basic income pilot program, aims to provide essential financial assistance to some of the county’s lowest-income families by offering $500 per month, utilizing federal funding. However, the Attorney General of Texas has filed a lawsuit against Harris County and its Commissioners Court, challenging the legality of the program.

Attorney Christian D. Menefee, tasked with representing the defendants in this legal battle, minced no words in his response to the lawsuit. He remarked, “This lawsuit is nothing more than another attack on Harris County government by Republican state leaders looking to make headlines. This program is about helping people in a real way by giving them direct cash assistance—something governments have always done. I cannot for the life of me understand why any public servant would be opposed to that.”

Menefee’s statement reflects the fundamental principle of aiding individuals in need, echoing the sentiment that assisting constituents should transcend partisan politics. He emphasized the irony in the contrast between the state’s approach to corporate subsidies and its resistance to initiatives aimed at directly benefiting citizens. “When corporations are given taxpayer dollars, Republican leaders in Austin call it ‘economic development’. When governments use federal dollars to actually help people, Republican leaders in Austin call it socialism,” Menefee observed.

In a bold call for compassionate leadership, Menefee urged Attorney General Paxton to prioritize the well-being of Harris County residents. “I think the message Harris County residents have for AG Paxton is to lead in a way that’s going to help people or get out of the way. I will vigorously defend the county and this program in court,” he declared.

As the legal proceedings unfold, the state seeks an immediate injunction to halt Harris County from initiating payments under the Uplift Harris program. A hearing for this decision is slated to occur in the coming weeks, with the county committed to keeping the public informed of the scheduled date.

Amidst legal challenges, Harris County remains steadfast in its dedication to uplifting its communities and ensuring equitable access to resources for all residents.

For more info, visit /cao.harriscountytx.gov

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.

Jo-Carolyn Goodeeditorial@stylemagazine.com7133205611