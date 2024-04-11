Environmentalists protest as Biden administration approves huge oil export terminal off Texas coast

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration has approved construction of a deepwater oil export terminal off the Texas coast that would be the largest of its kind in the United States. Environmentalists have called the move a betrayal of President Joe Biden’s climate agenda and say it would lead to planet-warming greenhouse gas emissions equivalent to nearly 90 coal-fired power plants. The $1.8 billion Sea Port Oil Terminal being developed off Freeport, Texas, will be able to load two supertankers at once, with an export capacity of 2 million barrels of crude oil per day. The project by Houston-based Enterprise Product Partners received a deepwater port license from the Department of Transportation’s Maritime Administration this week, the final step in a five-year federal review.

