Dive Into DACAMERA’s Unsilent Spring: Etienne Charles’s Earth Tones Reverberates with Purpose and Passion

By Francis Page, Jr.

April 10, 2024 (Houston Style Magazine) — Immerse yourself in the rhythms of our evolving Earth as DACAMERA, Houston’s trailblazing chamber music and jazz presenter, brings you “Unsilent Spring: Music and Our Changing Planet.” This two-night event, taking place on April 19-20, showcases the world premiere of Etienne Charles’s compelling new work, “Earth Tones.” A trumpet virtuoso, Charles is globally recognized for his fusion of music with cultural storytelling, as epitomized in his previously acclaimed piece performed by the New York Philharmonic.

“Earth Tones” emerges as a heartfelt anthem of our time, interlacing the poignant realities of environmental transformation with the power of sound. It builds upon Charles’s celebrated narrative style, spotlighting global coastal communities and their intimate connections with nature. With an eye on ecological preservation, Charles’s immersive soundscape is a call to awareness, crafted to resonate with audiences well beyond the walls of the Cullen Theater.

The Wortham Theater Center will pulse with life as Charles’s compositions come alive, performed by a stellar lineup including the talents of Marcus Strickland, Warren Wolf, Eva Scow, Jorge Glem, Val Jeanty, Jonathon Muir-Cotton, and John Davis. Their eclectic blend of instruments sets a transcendent stage for “Earth Tones,” inviting listeners into a world where music mirrors the environment’s beauty and plight.

The event kicks off with a pre-concert conversation at 7 PM, offering insights from Charles, alongside “Music for New Bodies” creators Matthew Aucoin, Peter Sellars, and DACAMERA’s Artistic Director Sarah Rothenberg. The concert itself begins at 8 PM, promising to be a night where creativity meets advocacy, inspiring a collective commitment to environmental stewardship.

This is more than a concert; it’s an experience. Let “Earth Tones” awaken a symphony of action and hope within you. For tickets and further details, visit DACAMERA’s website or contact the box office directly. Be part of this melodious call to action and carry the echoes of change with you.

Event Details

Date: Friday, April 19 Time: 8:00 PM (Pre-concert conversation at 7:00 PM) Venue: Cullen Theater, Wortham Theater Center, 501 Texas Ave, Houston, TX 77002 Contact: 713-524-5050 | boxoffice@dacamera.com For more info, visit dacamera.com

