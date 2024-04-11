California lawmakers vote to reduce deficit by $17 billion, but harder choices lie ahead

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California lawmakers have voted to reduce the size of the state’s deficit. The state Legislature on Thursday approved legislation that takes a number of steps to reduce the deficit by about $17 billion. Gov. Gavin Newsom has said the deficit is about $38 billion. The nonpartisan Legislative Analyst’s Office says it could be as much as $73 billion. Much of the savings come from canceling or delaying spending that had been approved in previous years but not spent yet. Republicans criticized the move as pushing the deficit problems into the future. Democrats say the action makes the deficit much more manageable.

