Arrest warrants issued for Kansas City Chiefs receiver Rashee Rice and another man in connection with 6-car crash in Dallas

(CNN) — Dallas police have issued arrest warrants for Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Rashee Rice and another man in connection with a six-car crash last month.

Rice – a 23-year-old who helped his team win the Super Bowl two months ago – and a 21-year-old man will each face one count of aggravated assault, one count of collision involving serious bodily injury and six counts of collision involving injury, according to the Dallas Police Department.

Neither was in custody as of Wednesday evening, police said. CNN has reached out to Rice’s attorney and the Chiefs for comment. An NFL spokesperson said, “We continue to monitor developments in the matter.”

The office of Rice’s attorney told CNN affiliate KSHB his client plans to turn himself in. Rice’s attorney has not responded to CNN’s request for comment Thursday.

The drivers of two sports cars were speeding in the far-left lane of the North Central Expressway on March 31, police spokesperson Kristin Lowman told CNN last week.

“The Lamborghini traveled onto the shoulder and hit the center median wall, causing a chain reaction collision involving four other vehicles,” Lowman said. Six vehicles were involved in total.

“The occupants of the Lamborghini and the Corvette all ran from the scene without stopping to determine if anyone needed medical help or providing their information.”

Four people from other vehicles were treated for injuries, Lowman added.

Rice’s attorney has said his client was driving the Lamborghini. Dallas police confirmed that Wednesday and said the other man was driving the Corvette. None of the passengers in the Corvette or Lamborghini will be charged in relation to the incident, according to police.

After the crash, Rice texted a message to the business that rented him the luxury car, according to Kyle Coker, an attorney who represents The Classic Lifestyle, which rents high-end vehicles.

“Rashee Rice did text my client about eight minutes after the police report. He apologized and said he would pay for the damages,” said Coker, who declined to show the text messages to CNN. The Dallas Morning News reported it has seen the texts.

Coker said Rice rented the Lamborghini SUV for a “reduced rate” of $12,000 per month.

CNN reached out Wednesday to law enforcement for more information about the expected charges and the crash, but Dallas police did not give any additional details.

In a social media post last week, Rice said he had met with police regarding the collision.

“I take full responsibility for my part in this matter and will continue to cooperate with the necessary authorities. I sincerely apologize to everyone impacted in Saturday’s accident,” he wrote.

Rice was selected by the Chiefs in the second round of last year’s NFL Draft and as a rookie established himself as the team’s most reliable wide receiver, tallying 79 catches for 938 yards and a team-high of seven touchdowns.

In four playoff games, he added another 26 catches for 262 yards and a touchdown, setting the rookie record for receptions in one postseason. His production and trustworthy hands helped the Chiefs and star quarterback Patrick Mahomes win the Super Bowl in February – the team’s third NFL championship in the past five years.

Rice played college football at Southern Methodist University in Dallas and grew up in North Richland Hills in the Dallas-Fort Worth area.

