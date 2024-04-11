An 85-year-old woman was handcuffed to a chair during an armed home invasion. She killed the robber and survived.

By Andrea Olson

ROSE, Idaho (eastidahonews.com) — An 85-year-old woman who shot and killed a man after he broke into her home in the middle of the night was threatened, hit, handcuffed to a chair and shot multiple times, according to newly released information.

The home invasion happened on March 13, and deputies responded just after noon. But the home invasion began at 2 a.m.

The Bingham County Prosecutor’s Office identified the 85-year-old woman on Wednesday as Christine Jenneiahn. The suspect was identified in March as Derek Ephriam Condon, 39, of Blackfoot.

Officials told EastIdahoNews.com the two were known to each other and it was not believed to be a random incident.

According to an incident review from Bingham County Prosecutor Ryan Jolley, Condon’s death has been ruled as “justifiable homicide” based on information contained in reports, video, photographs, search warrants and witness statements.

Early that morning, Jenneiahn was sleeping in her Bingham County home off 134 West 600 North, according to the review. The only other person in her home was her adult disabled son, David Jenneiahn, who was in his room downstairs.

EastIdahoNews.com has seen the home and it is out of the way from neighbors.

Christine Jenneiahn told investigators that she was woken up by an unknown man. He was later identified as Condon.

Condon was dressed in a military jacket and a black ski mask. He was pointing a gun and flashlight at Jenneiahn.

The review said Condon placed Jenneiahn in handcuffs and took her into her living room.

“Subsequent investigation indicates a strong likelihood that Condon struck Jenneiahn in the head as she lay in her bed,” it said. There was blood on the pillow and floor in her room where she had been sleeping.

Jenneiahn said he had hit her in the head at some point during the incident, but she was unsure of exactly when it happened.

After taking her at gunpoint into the living room, Condon handcuffed her to a wooden chair. He asked her where the valuables were kept and put his pistol against her head after she told him she didn’t have much, the review said.

She told Condon that there were two safes downstairs in the home. He left Jenneiahn handcuffed in the living room. He went downstairs multiple times and rummaged through several rooms.

Eventually, Condon discovered that Jenneiahn’s son was in the home and got angry at her for not telling him. He made multiple threats and told her that he “would kill her,” the review revealed.

“One of the most heroic acts of self-preservation I have heard of.”

When Condon went downstairs again at some point, Jenneiahn dragged the chair she was handcuffed to into her bedroom and got her .357 Magnum revolver, which was under her pillow.

She then went back into the living room and “hid the revolver” between the armrest and cushion of a couch next to where she was sitting while she waited to see what Condon did next, the review detailed.

“Her memory of exactly what happened next remains somewhat unclear,” according to the review.

She told investigators that at some point, Condon came back into the living room and threatened to kill her as he continued to burglarize her home.

Jenneiahn ultimately made the decision that it was “now or never” and drew her gun and “engaged Condon, striking him with both her shots.” Officials told EastIdahoNews.com she shot him in the area of his chest.

Condon returned fire and emptied a 9mm pistol, hitting her multiple times in her abdomen, leg, arm and chest.

Condon went into the kitchen, where he died from his wounds.

Jenneiahn fell to the floor, still handcuffed, in the living room, where she remained for about 10 hours, the review said.

She was ultimately able to call 911 after her son came upstairs later in the morning and gave her a phone. Deputies responded immediately at 12:17 p.m. and provided lifesaving measures.

She was transported to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center in Idaho Falls.

Investigation revealed there was a broken window in the back of her home and a screwdriver was found next to the door where Condon came inside.

Additionally, Condon’s car was found near Jenneiahn’s home with one set of footprints leading from the car in that direction, the review said. When investigators searched Condon’s body, they found he had a lock pick set, his car key, a handcuff key and a bag that had items he had stolen.

The law in Idaho regarding self-defense is clear, Jolley wrote — “No person in this state shall be placed in legal jeopardy of any kind whatsoever for protecting himself …”

He found that an individual acting in self-defense is not required to “wait until he or she ascertains whether the danger is apparent or real.”

“This case presents an easy analysis of self-defense and justifiable homicide. It also presents one of the most heroic acts of self-preservation I have heard of,” Jolley wrote. “Any reasonable person would believe it necessary to defend themselves or their disabled child under such circumstances.”

He said the fact that Jenneiahn survived the encounter is “truly incredible.” Jolley said that her grit, determination and will to live appear to be what saved her that night.

“Had Derek Condon survived, I would be charging him with multiple felonies, including attempted murder, kidnapping, burglary, aggravated battery and grand theft,” Jolley added in his review.

The Bingham County Sheriff’s Office released in a post on social media, “We wish to make it clear that our intention is not to defame the name of the suspect involved or make a tragedy for his family worse. We are simply releasing the facts of the case and explaining that there was a victim involved that displayed heroism, fortitude, and a will to live that we’d be remiss not to share.”

The sheriff’s office said its staff feels fortunate to know Jenneiahn and looks forward to finding a way to honor her at a later date.

EastIdahoNews.com has reached out to her but has not been able to get in contact with her. We have confirmed Jenneiahn has been released from EIRMC and is recovering.

