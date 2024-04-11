Afghanistan’s Taliban leaders issued different messages for Eid. Experts say that shows tensions

KARACHI, Pakistan (AP) — Experts say messages by two influential Taliban leaders in Afghanistan this week showed tensions between hardliners and more moderate elements who want to scrap harsher policies and attract more outside support. One message for Eid al-Fitr marking the end of Ramadan was delivered by supreme leader Hibatullah Akhundzada, who defended the imposition of Islamic law and railed against the international community for its criticism. The other came from Interior Minister Sirajuddin Haqqani, who called on the Taliban to be humble and avoid behaving in ways that make Afghans unhappy.

