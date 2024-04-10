What to know about the latest trial involving Amanda Knox

FLORENCE, Italy (AP) — Amanda Knox is again defending herself in an Italian court in a slander case that has the potential to remove the last legal stain against her. It follows her exoneration nine years ago in the 2007 murder of her roommate, Meredith Kercher. Despite her exoneration and a murder conviction against a man whose DNA and footprints were found at the scene, doubt about her role persists in Italy and among members of Kercher’s family. Part of the reason for this is the slander case against Knox for wrongly pinning the murder on the owner of a bar where she worked.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.