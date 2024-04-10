Trump supporters trying to recall Wisconsin GOP leader failed, elections review concludes

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin elections officials say the effort by supporters of former President Donald Trump to recall Wisconsin’s top elected Republican did not gather enough signatures to trigger the recall election and therefore should be rejected. The recommendation released Wednesday was to be considered Thursday by the Wisconsin Elections Commission. Trump backers angry with Assembly Speaker Robin Vos launched the recall effort, citing his refusal to decertify President Joe Biden’s narrow win in the state in 2020. Vos further angered Trump supporters when he did not back a plan to impeach Meagan Wolfe, the state’s top elections official. Trump also renewed his criticism of Vos and Wolfe this week.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.