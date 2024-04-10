Switzerland will host a Ukraine peace conference in June and hopes Russia can join one day
By JAMEY KEATEN
Associated Press
GENEVA (AP) — Switzerland says it will host a high-level international conference in June to help chart a path toward peace in Ukraine after more than two years of war, in hopes that Russia might join in the peace process one day. The lakeside Bürgenstock resort is expected to host the June 15-16 gathering. It’s expected to draw top government officials from dozens of countries, following on a plan laid out by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Swiss Foreign Minister Ignazio Cassis in recent months.