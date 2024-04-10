Studio behind hit ‘Sound of Freedom’ wants to give audiences greenlight power
By LINDSEY BAHR
AP Film Writer
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Angel Studios wants to give audiences the power to decide what movies are made. The company behind last summer’s surprise box office hit, the child trafficking movie “Sound of Freedom,” employs a crowdfunding model to finance projects from the ground up. Says Angel’s distribution head Jared Geesey: “The gatekeeper model is broken, it isn’t working for audiences, the creative community or the theater owners either.” The company previewed its slate for the coming year and next, including the animated biblical story “David” which they’re predicting will be the most successful animated movie of all time.