Studio behind hit ‘Sound of Freedom’ wants to give audiences greenlight power

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Angel Studios wants to give audiences the power to decide what movies are made. The company behind last summer’s surprise box office hit, the child trafficking movie “Sound of Freedom,” employs a crowdfunding model to finance projects from the ground up. Says Angel’s distribution head Jared Geesey: “The gatekeeper model is broken, it isn’t working for audiences, the creative community or the theater owners either.” The company previewed its slate for the coming year and next, including the animated biblical story “David” which they’re predicting will be the most successful animated movie of all time.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.