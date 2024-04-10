Rescuers search off Northern California coast for young gray whale entangled in gill net
By OLGA R. RODRIGUEZ
Associated Press
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Rescuers on Wednesday were searching for a 30-foot-long gray whale with its tail entangled in a massive gill net last spotted off Northern California’s coast. The whale was spotted Tuesday near San Francisco swimming north. It was dragging the net with two bright red buoys that rescuers attached to it on March 22, when the animal was first spotted off Laguna Beach in Southern California. Officials say the rescue team pulled up behind the animal on Tuesday but could not cut the net because it became aggressive. Gray whales migrate every spring 5,000 miles from Mexico to the Arctic.