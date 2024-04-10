One killed, five wounded when shooters open fire on crowd in DC neighborhood

WASHINGTON (AP) — A man was killed and five others — including two children — were injured in a barrage of gunfire Wednesday in the nation’s capital. The shooting happened just after 6 p.m. in the Carver Langston neighborhood of Washington, Metropolitan Police Department Chief Pamela Smith said. Investigators believe the suspects exited a vehicle and then began shooting into a crowd of people on the street. One of the victims, an adult man, was killed. Two men, a woman and a 9-year-old were taken by ambulance to local hospitals, Smith said. A 12-year-old later arrived at a hospital with a gunshot wound and is also believed to be a victim in the shooting.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.