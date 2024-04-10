Jokic scores 41 points and leads Nuggets past Timberwolves 116-107 to take lead in West

DENVER (AP) — Nikola Jokic scored 41 points and powered the Denver Nuggets past Minnesota and into sole possession of first place in the tight Western Conference playoff race with a 116-107 win over the Timberwolves. Jokic made 16 of 20 shots against the NBA’s best defense while being guarded most of the night by the league’s top defender, Rudy Gobert. Jamal Murray added 20 points in 27 minutes and Michael Porter Jr. scored 18. Anthony Edwards led Minnesota with 25 points but was a non-factor in the fourth quarter as Denver pulled away.

