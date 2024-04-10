Guests at the state dinner for Japan’s prime minister will share the feel of walking over a koi pond

WASHINGTON (AP) — Jill Biden is honoring the friendship between the United States and Japan by transforming the State Floor of the White House into a vibrant spring garden for a glamorous dinner that she and President Joe Biden are hosting for Prime Minister Fumio Kishida. And she’s replacing the red carpet in the main hallway with a special that intended to give the 200-plus guests invited to Wednesday’s gathering the feel of walking over a koi pond. Dry-aged rib eye steak and pistachio cake are on the menu. “Graceland” singer Paul Simon will perform after dinner.

