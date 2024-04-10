Family of Nigerian businessman killed in California helicopter crash sues charter company

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The family of a Nigerian business leader who died in a Southern California helicopter crash that killed five others filed a lawsuit Wednesday claiming the flight should have been grounded because of treacherous weather. Relatives of Abimbola Ogunbanjo, the former chair of the Nigerian stock exchange, allege in Wednesday’s court filing that the charter company, Orbic Air LLC, improperly flew the helicopter despite a “wintry mix” of snowy and rainy conditions in the Mojave Desert where the crash occurred on Feb. 9. Orbic Air did not immediately reply to an email and phone call seeking comment on the lawsuit. The National Transportation Safety Board is still investigating the cause of the crash.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.