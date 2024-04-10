Brazil again extends visa exemptions for US, Canada and Australia, this time until 2025

RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — Brazil’s government has extended exemptions to tourist visa requirements for citizens of the U.S., Australia and Canada until April 2025, extending a program aimed at boosting tourism that had been scheduled to end Wednesday. The decision, issued by Brazilian presidency and the Ministry of Foreign Relations late Tuesday, marks the third time Brazil has delayed the visa requirement since President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva took office in 2023. His predecessor, Jair Bolsonaro, exempted the countries from visas as a means to boost tourism – although all three countries continued to demand visas from Brazilians.

