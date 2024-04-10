Arkansas hires John Calipari to coach the Razorbacks, a day after stepping down from Kentucky

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (AP) — Arkansas has hired John Calipari as men’s basketball coach, a day after the Hall of Fame coach stepped down from the Kentucky program he led to the 2012 NCAA championship. The 65-year-old Calipari signed a five-year contract with a base annual salary of $7 million through April 2029 with a maximum of two automatic rollover years for NCAA Tournament appearances that would extend the contract to 2031. The deal includes a $1 million signing bonus and features retention bonuses of $500,000 each year of the contract along with one-time bonuses for making the NCAA Tournament, reaching the second round, Sweet 16, Final Four and winning a national championship.

