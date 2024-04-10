Aerosmith announces rescheduled ‘Peace Out’ tour dates as Steven Tyler recovers from vocal chord injury

By Alli Rosenbloom, CNN

(CNN) — Nearly seven months after Aerosmith was forced to postpone their “Peace Out” farewell tour, the band is heading back out on the road this fall.

The rockers wrote that they’re “thrilled” to announce the rescheduled dates for the tour in an Instagram post on the band’s official page on Wednesday.

The tour will kick off in Pittsburgh, PA on September 20 and will run through February 26 of next year, when they’ll play their final show in Buffalo, NY. The Black Crowes will return as Aerosmith’s special guests along the tour.

In September 2023, the band announced that Steven Tyler, Aerosmith’s famed lead singer, has suffered a vocal chord injury in a statement posted to Aerosmith’s Facebook page. As a result, they postponed the rest of their 2023 “Peace Out” farewell tour dates after playing only three shows.

“To our fans: Unfortunately, Steven’s vocal injury is more serious than initially thought. His doctor has confirmed that in addition to the damage to his vocal cords, he fractured his larynx which requires ongoing care,” the statement read.

“I am heartbroken to not be out there with Aerosmith, my brothers and the incredible Black Crowes, rocking with the best fans in the world,” Tyler wrote in a personal note to his fans at the time. “I promise we will be back as soon as we can!”

The rescheduled 40-date North American tour is billed as both a celebration of Aerosmith’s 50 years together and as the band’s final touring farewell.

All previously purchased tickets will be honored for the rescheduled shows, according to the band’s post on Wednesday, and tickets will go on sale on Friday at 10 a.m. in the purchaser’s timezone.

