2 deputies injured and 1 suspect killed in exchange of gunfire in Minneapolis suburb

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Authorities say two Hennepin County sheriff’s deputies have been injured and a suspect is dead following an exchange of gunfire in the Minneapolis suburb of Minnetonka. The shootout happened just before 11:20 a.m. Wednesday. Sheriff Dawanna Witt says one deputy was taken to a hospital with injuries that were “very serious” but not life-threatening. The other deputy was treated on-site and released. The suspect died at the scene. Drew Evans is superintendent of the state Bureau of Criminal Apprehension. Evans says the suspect fired first and deputies returned fire. The incident took place two months after a fatal shooting in Burnsville of two police officers and a firefighter-paramedic.

